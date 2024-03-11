In a meeting held today at the Central Office in Kohima, the Working Committee (WC) of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) convened to address critical matters concerning the political landscape of Nagaland. With unanimity, the committee adopted resolutions aimed at steering the state towards progress and resolution of longstanding issues.

Key among the resolutions was the endorsement of the Opposition-less Government's initiative, currently governing Nagaland, to actively facilitate the resolution of the protracted Indo-Naga political issue. In line with this commitment, the Working Committee resolved to extend support to Dr. Chumben Murry, the candidate nominated by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), for the sole Nagaland State Parliamentary Constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Furthermore, concerning the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, the Working Committee noted the presence of four applicants, including the incumbent Member of Parliament, vying for the NPF ticket. To address this, the Central Office has established a Search Committee tasked with identifying the most suitable candidate. While awaiting the committee's report and recommendation, the Working Committee has scheduled another meeting on Monday, March 18, 2024, at the NPF Central Office in Kohima to deliberate further and make a decisive determination on the matter.

ACHUMBEMO KIKON, MLA, Secretary General, and Member Secretary of the Working Committee, reaffirmed the commitment of the NPF to navigate Nagaland towards a future marked by progress, inclusivity, and resolution of longstanding issues.