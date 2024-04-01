The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has strongly denounced the Central Government's recent decision to extend the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the Naga homeland.

The Centre has labelled eight districts and 21 police stations across five other districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed' for six months until September 30, 2024, under AFSPA.

NSF states that this extension is a blatant disregard for the rights and aspirations of the Naga people.

They have associated AFSPA with severe human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, and systemic abuses of power.

The NSF has called upon the Government of India to revoke the extension of AFSPA in Nagaland and engage in sincere dialogue to address the grievances and aspirations of the Naga people.



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They have also urged the international community, human rights organizations, and all people of conscience to support the Naga people in their struggle against AFSPA.

"We call upon the Government of India to immediately revoke the extension of AFSPA in Nagaland and engage in sincere dialogue with all stakeholders to address the underlying grievances and aspirations of the Naga people. It is only through a process of inclusive and transparent dialogue that we can hope to build a future based on justice, dignity, and mutual respect.

Furthermore, we urge the international community, human rights organizations, and all people of conscience to stand in solidarity with the Naga people in our struggle against the oppressive regime of AFSPA.

We will not rest until our voices are heard, our rights are respected, and our homeland is free from the shackles of militarization and oppression. The NSF remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the rights and interests of the Naga people, and we will continue to mobilize and organize until justice is served," mentions the release.