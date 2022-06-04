The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) began a two-day "pen down" strike on Friday in protest of the "arbitrary amendment" of service rules and Dr. PJ Anthony's reappointment as administrative head of department (AHoD).

In an interview with the media, NASSA vice president Rocus Rino stated that the association's main grievance was the incumbent principal secretary, Dr.PJ Anthony's, "arbitrary amendment" of the service rules in order to accommodate himself to the position. He also stated that the association was opposed to the reappointment of a retired officer as AHoD.

The NASSA vice president revealed that on May 25, the organisation filed a court case opposing the amendment of service rules, and that the court held a hearing the following day. During the hearing, he stated that the government advocate requested a two-week extension, which would expire on June 9, 2022. As a result, he said, the court issued an interim order prohibiting any new appointments during that time. The appointment order for Dr.PJ Anthony to the position of principal secretary, however, was issued in the afternoon of June 2, according to Rino.

He claimed that the appointment went against the court's order that no new appointments or promotions be made.

According to him, the first day of the "pen down" strike went off without a hitch, and all dag movements were also halted. He stated that if their current protest goes unheeded, the association, which has close to 300 members, will take the next step.

While the staff had stopped working on Friday, he informed them that they would do so again on Saturday before deciding what to do next.

The protest has been called to express opposition to the state government's appointment of Dr. PJ Antony (retired officer) as principal secretary as part of the NLA secretariat's establishment.

NLA notification is 'arbitrary,' according to CANSSEA.

DIMAPUR, India, 3 JUN (NPN): The Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees' Association (CANSSEA) has spoken out against the Nagaland Legislative Assembly's (NLA) "arbitrary notification" and urged the state government to treat all employees fairly.

The May 18, 2022 notification was described as irrational, dictatorial, absolute, irresponsible, and contradictory to the Nagaland Retirement from Public Employment (Second Amendment) Act 2009, which governed all State government employees, by CANSSEA president Dr Ilang and general secretary Dr Hovithal Sothu.

They claimed that as a federating association of CANSSEA, the Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) had expressed genuine concerns to the parent organisation about the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat (Recruitment and Conditions of Service 3rd Amendment) Rules, 2022.

As a result, the duo claimed that CANSSEA deliberated on the notification and discovered grave anomalies as a result of it.

They claimed that column 6 of the Third Schedule – A against serial no. 1 inserted Contract (a) A superannuated officer who was otherwise eligible to be appointed on deputation and was not older than 65 years. They warned that the amended Act would cause unrest among NASSA members and State government employees, posing a direct threat to the government's smooth operation. As a result, CANSSEA demanded that the grievances be addressed as soon as possible.