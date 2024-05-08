The National People’s Party (NPP) unit in Phek district has urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to prioritise the Kohima-Jessami road.

The party, in a press communique, highlighted the criticality of the stretch between Chakhaba and Kikruma, which serves as a crucial link for Phek district and several others in the state.

The NPP unit expressed concern over the lack of visible construction work, despite the project being awarded to M/s Ratna Infra Projects Private Limited, with a deadline set for 5th January 2024.

The party has called on the contractor to commence work immediately to avoid further delays.



Also Read: Nagaland: Mangkolemba ADC issues notice for Longnak-Mangkolemba road upgradation

Earlier in April, ADC Mangkolemba, T Lankosen Tsanglao, issued a circular addressing all concerned landowners along the stretch of road from T.A Kubzar petrol pump in Mangkolemba to Mangko ward junction.

The circular mandates the removal of any structures and properties within the Right of Way (ROW) as part of the ongoing upgradation of the Longnak-Mangkolemba road, situated in Mokokchung, under NESIDS. The deadline for compliance has been set for the 5th of May, 2024.

The notice highlights the necessity of clearing the designated ROW to facilitate the smooth progress of the road upgradation project.

Additionally, the circular specifies the removal or relocation of government utilities such as electric towers, poles, pipelines, or any other structures that may impede the construction process. Landowners and relevant authorities are urged to adhere to these directives for the timely completion of the project.