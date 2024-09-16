The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has strongly rebutted recent allegations circulating in various media outlets concerning a petition filed in the Delhi High Court. In a statement released , the NDPP labeled these claims as "baseless" and "lacking merit."

The party clarified that it is an election-related court hearing scheduled on December 11, 2024, over a complaint that was filed in 2018. According to the party, it is not a new case but only a remake of one the Election Commission of India deliberated upon in 2019 as it rejected the complaint with no success evidence to back the allegations.

NDPP was formed in 2017, and it since has had electoral success noticed, taking two state general elections and two Lok Sabha elections for the lone Nagaland seat, while it also won all bye-elections since 2018, besides winning ULBs across the state recently. Given these performances, the NDPP argues that questions regarding its registration or recognition are baseless to begin with, as it is an utterly recognized political entity under the ECI.

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A reply to the writ petition filed by some Gujarat Congress MLAs against their disqualification, NDPP said today, "the case is based on successive non-appearance by petitioner's representatives on scheduled dates for hearing and a postponement ensued.

NDPP further opined it was a clear sign that the case has no substance and the Delhi High Court would dismiss the case only as in ECI's previous decision.

The NDPP, while renewing its commitment to the judiciary, hoped justice would be done impartially. The ECI had granted it state party status in April 2018 and allotted the "globe" symbol to it after going through the performance of the party in the assembly elections. This was in accordance with the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, the ECI said based on its validation of eligibility for the state party status.

Established on May 17, 2018, and registered with the ECI on October 13, 2017, the NDPP is, therefore important to the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government and indicative of popular mandate that it draws from the electorate.