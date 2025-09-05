Nagaland: NDPP refutes reports of merger with NPF, says proposal under discussion

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has clarified that reports of a merger with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) under the ‘Cock’ symbol are premature and unfounded.

In a communiqué issued on Friday, September 5, the NDPP stated that the proposal for a possible merger was brought before the party leadership only on September 2, 2025, and is yet to be deliberated by the party’s decision-making body. The party maintained that it has not “cleared the decks to effect the merger” as reported in a section of the media.



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“The NDPP, being a registered and recognised political party under the Election Commission of India, is governed by its Constitution and the democratic process. A meeting of the Central Executive Board will be convened soon, where the proposal will be discussed and taken forward democratically,” the statement read.

Urging restraint from speculation, the party appealed to the public and the media to await an official decision before drawing conclusions.

The communiqué was issued by the NDPP Media and Communication Committee.