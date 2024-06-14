In an effort to prevent and control environmental hazards caused by the irresponsible disposal of plastic waste and non-degradable garbage, a new order has been issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) are instructed to assess the vulnerability of water bodies in their districts and the environmental impact of such waste disposal.

They are to implement specific measures for prevention and mitigation.

Additionally, DDMAs are directed to promote education and awareness about managing plastic waste and non-degradable garbage in vulnerable areas.

They are also asked to review existing committees and orders related to plastic waste management and reinforce them.



Also Read: Nagaland Police forms team to clean Wokha's Doyang Lake of plastic waste

DDMAs may submit reports on the measures taken to address these environmental hazards.

As per the order, the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) are directed to examine the vulnerability of the different water bodies in the district and the environmental hazards caused from the irresponsible disposal of plastic wastes and non-degradable garbage and bring out specific measures to be taken for its prevention or mitigation.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) are directed to promote general education and awareness regarding the management of plastic wastes and non-degradable garbage in the different parts of the district which are vulnerable and the measures that may be taken up by the community to prevent and mitigate the hazards which are caused by the irresponsible disposal of plastic wastes and non-degradable garbage.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) are directed to review and examine constituted committees, and orders related to the use of plastic and non-degradable wastes and take measures to reinforce those orders to prevent and mitigate hazards caused by the irresponsible disposal of plastic wastes and non-degradable garbage.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) may provide reports of the measures undertaken at the district level to prevent the environmental hazards caused by the irresponsible disposal of plastic wastes and non-degradable garbage.