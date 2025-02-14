The Working Committee (WC) of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), led by Convenor N. Kitovi Zhimomi, has issued a stern warning to business establishments in Nagaland to "misuse religion for profit."

In a joint meeting held on Friday, the WC/NNPGs unanimously decided to impose strict measures against businesses that prominently display religious names such as Hindu Hotel, Muslim Hotel, Christian Hotel, Buddhist Hotel, and similar branding. The committee stated that this decision aims to curb the commercialization of religious identities, which it believes threatens community values and social unity.

The WC/NNPGs directed all businesses, including hotels and other establishments using religious names in their signage and marketing materials, to remove them within one week to ensure compliance with regulations on religious nomenclature in commercial settings.



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Elaborating on the decision, the WC/NNPGs emphasized that while Nagaland is an overwhelmingly Christian-majority state, home to the world's largest Baptist Christian community, its people have embraced democratic principles that allow the free practice of all faiths. However, it maintained that exploiting religious identities for commercial gain could lead to disharmony and must be discouraged.

The committee acknowledged and appreciated businesses that contribute to charitable activities aligned with their faith, stating that such efforts meaningfully support the less fortunate and strengthen community welfare.

Warning of serious repercussions for non-compliance, the WC/NNPGs reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity, social responsibility, and peaceful coexistence within Nagaland’s business sector.