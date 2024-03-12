The North East Students' Organization (NESO) and Naga Students' Federation today in solidarity with NESO protested against the implementation of CAA Rules by burning CAA Rules at Solidarity Park, Kohima.

In his short, NESO, Secretary General, Mutsikhoyo Yhobu reminded that though in the NE, two states, Assam and Tripura, the corridors of NE states, are the two states under this CAA Rules this will affect all the Northeastern region and will finish the indigenous inhabitants people.



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Yhobu said that the biggest threat to the tribal community and the indigenous inhabitants of NE is the influx of illegal immigrants therefore he urges all the Northeastern state governments to join hands with the student community to fight against this Act which is the main grievance of the North East People.

Earlier NSF President, Medovi Rhi and Former NSF President, K Tep also delivered short speeches which were followed by the burning of CAA Rules by all the members present.

