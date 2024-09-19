The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has strongly rebutted former president K. Therie’s criticism of the September 12 Political Affairs Committee (PAC) resolution concerning the Naga political issue. Therie had dismissed the resolution as "futile and a waste."

In response, Yanger Longkumer, Chairperson of the NPCC Communications Department, acknowledged that while Therie’s concerns might have merit, the resolution's aim to foster consensus, transparency, and inclusivity remains crucial. Longkumer emphasized that the NPCC’s participation in the PAC meeting was guided by the principle of ensuring that details of agreements between the Central government and Naga political groups (NPGs) be made accessible to PAC members and civil society. This transparency is intended to enrich the consultative process and political dialogue.

The NPCC highlighted the importance of the two agreements and the efforts by successive Central governments to address the Naga political issue. However, they pointed out that they are not directly involved in the ongoing talks, which limits their influence over the final resolution.

Despite these limitations, the NPCC expressed its willingness to contribute whenever called upon by the negotiating parties. They also urged the Central government to honor and promptly implement the agreements with the NPGs. On the matter of appointing a new political interlocutor, the NPCC advised against assigning negative connotations to avoid complicating the already complex issue, advocating instead for effective coordination and accountability.

Also Read: Nagaland: State Level Education Committee orders immediate closure of 13 private schools