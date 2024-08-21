The National People's Party of the 17th Chizami Assembly Constituency has issued a strong statement expressing grave concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Pfutsero-Zhavame road, urging immediate government action to address the issue.

This vital roadway, which serves as a critical inter-state link between Nagaland and Manipur, is also the lifeline for four key villages and towns—Tsüpfüme, Razeba, Zelome, and Zhavame. However, the road has been left in disrepair for years, with no sign of new construction or necessary repairs, leaving the community in a state of despair.

In 2021, faced with the government's apparent indifference to their plight, the community took matters into their own hands. A group of dedicated youths from the Razeba area in Phek district initiated a crowdfunding campaign to repair a crucial 10-kilometer stretch of the road under the theme "My Road, My Future." Their efforts were a desperate attempt to maintain what little infrastructure they had, serving as the sole access route for over 8,000 residents.

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The current state of the road remains dire, causing significant hardships for anyone who travels through it. The worsening condition of this vital route has severely impacted the local economy, particularly the agricultural sector, which holds immense potential in the Razeba area. Despite the government declaring Zhavame as a 'Vegetable Village' and Tsüpfüme as a 'Ground Apple Village,' the poor road conditions have made it nearly impossible for farmers to transport their produce to markets, leading to significant financial losses. The community argues that the government must be held accountable for these losses, as the road's condition directly hinders their ability to earn a livelihood.

The people of the Razeba area are demanding their fundamental right to a safe and accessible road, especially one that can withstand all weather conditions. The NPP is urging the state government to take immediate action to rectify this long-standing issue before the public's patience runs out. The community, weary of enduring the ongoing neglect, calls for justice and a road that meets their basic needs without further delay.