An NSCN (IM) delegation will be leaving for Delhi to hold talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue.

As per sources, the delegation will be holding talks with the Centre on August 21. Meanwhile, NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah will be leaving for Delhi on August 19.

Earlier, on the eve of the 77th Naga Independence Day, the NSCN-IM leader asserted that the demand for a Naga nation-state should not be seen as a regression on others’ rights, and Nagas are not begging for land from others.



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“Nagas have every right to build their nation-state in their land. And that should not be viewed as an aggression on the rights of others,” said Muivah in his Independence Day speech.

On the occasion of the 77th Naga Independence Day celebration at Camp Hebron, off Dimapur today, the speech of Th Muivah issued by the NSCN-IM reminded the people that the “Nagas are a sovereign people, who have been living in their own land from time immemorial”.