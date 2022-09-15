In a positive development, the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs have "renewed their commitment to work together in the spirit of love," refraining from all types of armed violence and engaging in verbal violence through print and social media among Naga Political Groups and the general public.

The NSCN-IM and the NNPGs met today "in the spirit of belonging" in the presence of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), according to a joint statement made available, with the goal of pursuing genuine understanding among the Nagas and incrementally moving forward.



“Hence, we jointly resolve the following: The covenant of reconciliation (CoR) of June 13, 2009-signed by the late Isak Chishi Swu, late SS Khaplang, and Brig (Retired) S. Singnya-will be honored in letter and in spirit”.

“Hence, we renew to work together in the spirit of love, and desist from all forms of armed violence and refrain from indulging in the violence of words through print and social media among Naga political groups and the general public”. the statement continued.

The joint statement also stated that going forward, “we remain committed to peace and respect and to resolve outstanding issues among us (CoR)”. in order to determine a course of action.

Together, V S Atem and Alezo Venuh, representing the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs Working Committee, signed the statement. Alezo Venuh is the coordinator of the Working Committee of the NNPGs, and V S Atem is a member of the Collective Leadership of the NSCN-IM.



“We are aware of our differences and hence will guard ourselves against rifts that further divide us”. The joint statement added. They further stated in the statement that they are dedicated to figuring out ways to cooperate in order to get past "our differences," to be worked out in subsequent meetings, on the basis of the COR. In this regard, they claimed to understand that nation-building begins with imaginative social and political cooperation that is prudently concrete.



“We urgently appeal to all individuals and organizations to refrain from all forms of rhetoric, assumptions, and agendas that are divisive”. the joint statement added.

Additionally, it was stated that such a culture had to end right away. It went on to say that in this regard, churches, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and responsible individuals must take the lead in exercising faithful discernment.

The statement continued, “We are committed to a dialogue in order to move forward, live in peace and overcome the cynicism, anxiety, and disagreements that have caused us to see each other as foes and strangers, rather than members of the same family,” “We solemnly affirm the offer of togetherness from God in Christ. This is the Naga belonging renewed and restored with God and with each other,” the joint statement of the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs further added.