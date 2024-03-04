In a recent development from the Mon district of Nagaland, a cadre of the insurgent group NSCN (K) was killed, while another was apprehended by Assam Rifles.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs on the movement of cadres for carrying out abduction and extortion in the general area of Sangsa village, in the Mon district of Nagaland, Assam Rifles launched an operation, on the intervening night of 03-04 March 2024.



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On intercepting the cadres, the Assam Riles troops were fired upon by the insurgents. The Assam Rifles troops retaliated.

In the ensuing firefight, one insurgent has been killed while another insurgent has been apprehended.

One automatic rifle, one automatic pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered. As per intelligence inputs, insurgent cadres are reported to be from the NSCN (K-Rebel) faction.