After differences rocking within the Myanmar based NSCN-K Yung Aung faction, the splinter group has split and elected Maj Gen (Retd) Ang from Tangshang region as the chairman of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

According to a press statement issued by the armed extremist group, an emergency meeting was called following massive internal infights on June 27 at GHQ and unanimously elected Ang Mai as the new president of the faction.

The press statement said due to mis-administration in the government, Naga Army led by Maj Gen Langnyei dispatched meeting information letter to all the Naga Army Unit commaders to reach GHQ on April 5, 2023.

On April 10, 2023, the Naga Army meeting continued and deposed Yung Aung from the chairmanship of the party for his “anti-national and anti-party activities which is totally against the Yezhabo of the NSCN/GPRN”, the statement read.

It maintained that since April 10, 2023, the NSCN/GPRC government was run by the Naga Army till June 27, 2023 wherein the new chairman was elected.

According to the press statement, 50 years old Maj Gen (Rtd) Ang Mai is the personal secretary of late SS Khaplang who served in numerous capacities and held portfolios including home minister besides military assignments.

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