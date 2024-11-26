The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called for the immediate termination of Professor Sarat Chandra Yenisetti from the Department of Zoology, Nagaland University, over allegations of verbal and physical misconduct.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, the NSF expressed grave concern over the incident and the professor's alleged history of unprofessional behavior.

According to the NSF, on November 25, 2024, during official hours, Professor Yenisetti reportedly verbally abused a group of postgraduate students and physically assaulted a female Assistant Professor.

These actions, the NSF stated, constitute a severe violation of ethical and professional standards, jeopardizing the safety and dignity of the university's community.



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The NSF further alleged that the incident is not an isolated case, citing a pattern of intimidation, verbal abuse, and a hostile environment fostered by the professor. Such actions, it argued, have tarnished the university’s reputation and undermined its commitment to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment.

The Federation has demanded decisive action within three days, warning that failure to comply will compel the organization to take further measures.

In addition, the NSF urged the administration to implement robust policies to prevent similar incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for a secure and respectful campus atmosphere.

Nagaland University is yet to release an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, the NSF has assured the university community of its vigilance in safeguarding the rights and welfare of students and faculty.