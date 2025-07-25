Nagaland: NSF-ILRC warns against ILP misuse, urges vigil amid influx concerns

The Naga Students’ Federation – Inner Line Regulation Commission (NSF-ILRC) has issued a firm public statement reaffirming the critical importance of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in safeguarding Nagaland’s demographic integrity, cultural identity, and socio-economic stability.

Citing increasing concerns over illegal entry and misuse of the ILP regime, the NSF-ILRC has called for collective vigilance and stricter enforcement.

The ILP, enforced under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, mandates that any non-Naga entering Nagaland must obtain official permission unless exempted. The NSF-ILRC reiterated that the regulation is not a formality but a legal shield designed to protect the people of the state. “Unchecked entry of outsiders can threaten the Naga socio-economic fabric,” the Federation warned, echoing past concerns that Nagas could soon become minorities in their own homeland if the law is not enforced rigorously.

Crucially, the NSF-ILRC emphasised the responsibility of ILP guarantors—local Nagas who sponsor non-Naga applicants such as traders, teachers, or labourers. With both online and offline systems now requiring OTP verification, the guarantor is held fully accountable for the applicant’s conduct. The Federation has strongly condemned cases where guarantors were found taking bribes or sponsoring fake identities, warning that such acts will not be tolerated. “Turning the guarantor process into a business is a crime against our community,” the NSF-ILRC stated, calling on the Government to impose swift fines and prosecutions for unlawful guarantees.



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The statement also came against the backdrop of ongoing eviction drives in Assam, which civil society groups fear could push illegal immigrants toward Nagaland’s borders. In response, the Nagaland Government on July 21 directed all Deputy Commissioners to maintain “heightened vigilance” and prevent any possible influx. The NSF-ILRC fully backed this directive and urged the public to report any unknown persons found without valid ILPs.

In its call to action, the Federation appealed to guarantors, village councils, landlords, and the Government to ensure the ILP framework is not compromised. Landlords have been asked to make ILP verification mandatory for tenants, while village and town leaders are urged to raise awareness, especially among youth. A long-standing NSF demand—to establish ILP monitoring cells in every district—was reiterated as a priority for effective enforcement.

The public has also been invited to report ILP violations or extortion attempts confidentially via email at ilrc.nsf@gmail.com or WhatsApp at 8413899928.

“The sanctity of the ILP system will be defended,” the NSF-ILRC declared. “Every citizen has a role in preserving the identity and future of Nagaland.”