The Odisha State Foundation Day was commemorated at Raj Bhavan Kohima on 1st April 2024.

Governor, La. Ganesan, addressed the assembly, emphasizing unity in diversity in the celebration of Odisha's state foundation day.

The event also marked the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a symbol of courage and religious freedom.

The Governor praised Odisha for its rich cultural heritage and contributions to India.



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He highlighted the unity and resilience of the people of Odisha and their significant contributions to the arts, culture, and freedom struggle.

He also noted the connection between Odisha and Nagaland, despite their geographical distance, and applauded the Odisha community in Nagaland for preserving their cultural heritage.

The event featured speeches by various officials and cultural performances by artists from Odisha State.