The 3rd edition of the Off-Season Cucumber Festival 2024 was held at Aliba Village, Mokokchung district on 10th May 2024 and was graced by Director, of Tourism, Veyielo Doulo, as the Special Invitee.

In his address, Doulo emphasized the festival's role in fostering unity among the Nagas, stating that it was not only a display but as a means of sharing blessings. He commended the farmers, Village Council and organising committee for their dedication in producing cucumbers during the challenging dry season, recognising it as a rare achievement. He called on the villagers to preserve their uniqueness and also inspire and educate others. He also encouraged them to set up homestay services to increase tourism and enhance economic development.



Also Read: Nagaland: Assam Rifles commemorates International Nurses Day at Kiphire district hospital

Doulo underscored the importance of showcasing the village's beauty beyond the cucumbers, urging the creation of comprehensive tourism guides and brochures. He also highlighted the medicinal value of cucumbers, urging farmers to explore this aspect. In conclusion, he applauded the villagers for their hard work, emphasizing its far-reaching benefits.

Cucumber farmers were also honoured during the programme including the oldest male cultivator, Imnanichet and the oldest female cultivator, Imchasungla. About 22,000 cucumbers were harvested for the festival and were put up for sale.

Temjentola, Secretary of the organizing committee, chaired the program. Tatongkaba Pongen, Chairman of the Aliba Village Council, delivered a short speech, while, Lipokmar, the convener of the organizing committee, gave the welcome address. Rongsennungla Imchen, a member of the organizing committee, expressed words of thanks.