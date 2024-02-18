Assam Rifles on February 15 apprehended one cadre of armed militant group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K ISAK) group and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition along with incriminating objects.

Acting on special inputs, a team of Assam Rifles carried out a search operation in the general area of Zunhebhoto, Nagaland and apprehended the NSCN cadre. During the operation, various illegal weapons, ammunition, stamps, seals, extortion slips were also recovered.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as H Hotop Aye. Following a thorough search, several bank pass books, ATM cards, numerous PAN cards, cheque books, letter pads of insurgent group NSCN-K Isak were also recovered.

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