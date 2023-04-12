Nagaland Health and family welfare department commissioner and Secretary Y Kikheto Sema on April 12 said that there are over 4,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients in the state.

Sema also said India has the highest number of TB patients in the world and the country plans to eliminate the disease by the year 2025.

''WHO, under the Sustainable Development Board, plans to eradicate TB by 2030,'' he added.

Terming the Mon district hospitals as one of the best hospitals in terms of infrastructure, Sema urged the doctors, nurses, officers, and netizens of Mon to cooperate in the construction of Medical College Mon.

Sema accompanied health and family welfare minister P Paiwang Konyak during his visit to the hospital.

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