With the aim to support the state’s effort in promoting quality-driven growth across key sectors such as healthcare, education & skilling, industry & MSMEs and tourism, the Quality Council of India (QCI), in collaboration with the Government of Nagaland, organized Gunvatta Sankalp Nagaland at Hotel Vivor, Kohima on February 27.

The event served as a platform for senior government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss quality enhancement and forge strategic partnerships for sustainable development.

Minister Temjen Imna Along, in his keynote address, emphasized that “The people of Nagaland can serve as a beacon of quality for the nation. The pursuit of excellence and quality is at the heart of our progress, and Nagaland is committed to partnering in this journey.” He highlighted that the aspirations of the people define the quality of Nagaland and make them true brand ambassadors of the state.

Chief Secretary, Dr. J. Alam (IAS), expressed appreciation for QCI’s roadmap, emphasizing its role in strengthening Nagaland’s growth trajectory. He pointed out the importance of quality and accreditation, especially as Nagaland has achieved universal healthcare. He also highlighted the need for credible lab testing facilities for the state’s mining sector and expressed confidence that QCI’s expertise will aid in the state’s multi-sectoral development.



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QCI Chairperson, Jaxay Shah, reiterated that Nagaland values sustainability, entrepreneurship, and excellence, making it a role model not only for India but for the world. He stated, “Viksit Bharat is not possible without a Viksit Nagaland,” expressing confidence that the discussions at Gunvatta Sankalp would help uncover new pathways to embed quality in Nagaland’s development journey.

Commissioner & Secretary to the Chief Minister, Kesonyu Yhome, stressed that infrastructure, particularly roads and connectivity, is key to Nagaland’s development. He acknowledged the challenges in the rural road sector and urged QCI to support the state in ensuring higher-quality construction and infrastructure development.

QCI Secretary General, Chakravarty Kannan, outlined how quality can transform governance and services. He stated, “As part of Viksit Bharat 2047, QCI will collaborate with Nagaland to build a robust quality ecosystem that fosters excellence in key sectors, including healthcare, MSMEs, education, and tourism.”

Gunvatta Sankalp Nagaland marks a crucial step in strengthening the state’s quality standards across various sectors. The event facilitated discussions, shared insights, and reinforced commitments to support government, industries, and communities in embedding quality consciousness.

Aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the initiative aims to position Nagaland for a high-quality, sustainable, and globally competitive future.

The Quality Council of India (QCI) is an autonomous body set up by the Government of India, responsible for ensuring quality across products and services through independent third-party assessments. It operates under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry.