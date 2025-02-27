Amid the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has called upon all Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to unite in pursuit of a negotiated and honourable political settlement.

The party also urged the Government of India to expedite the final resolution of the issue in a manner that is inclusive, acceptable, and reflective of Naga history and aspirations.

The 5th General Convention of the NDPP, held in Kohima today, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the Naga political movement, acknowledging the contributions of past and present Naga political leaders in shaping the Naga people's aspirations for peace, recognition, and honour.

The NDPP reaffirmed its commitment to defending and protecting the political rights and history of the Naga people. It acknowledged key historical events such as the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, the Representation to the Simon Commission in 1929, the Plebiscite of 1951, the Framework Agreement of 2015, and the Agreed Position of 2017, stating that these milestones affirm the unique political history of the Nagas.

The NDPP expressed concern over the abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of a border fence along the Indo-Myanmar border, urging the Government of India to reconsider its decision. The party stated that Nagas have traditionally moved freely across the India-Myanmar border, and removing the FMR could disrupt long-standing traditions, escalate tensions, and hamper peace negotiations.



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The NDPP believes that the Government of India must allow the FMR to continue and cease the construction of border fences.

On the economic vision for Nagaland, the party emphasized Nagaland’s potential to become a key economic hub under India’s "Act East Policy", serving as a gateway to ASEAN nations. It called for investments in entrepreneurship, information technology, artificial intelligence, incubation facilities, energy, agriculture, and sustainability to boost employment and economic growth.

The NDPP also urged the revocation of the Protected/Restricted Area Permit (PAP/RAP) regime, citing its negative impact on tourism and industrial development in the state.

Calling for modernization in agriculture, the NDPP advocated for a shift from subsistence farming to large-scale production using advanced technology. It proposed policies promoting collaborations, technology transfers, blockchain integration, value addition, and organic farming.

The party also highlighted youth empowerment through initiatives such as the Chief Minister’s Scholarship for Music & Arts, Dr. T. Ao State Sports Awards, and the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Students Scholarships. It commended the success of the 25th Hornbill Festival, emphasizing its role in globalizing Nagaland’s tourism potential.

It said programmes such as the Chief Minister’s Scholarship for Music & Arts, the Dr. T Ao State Sports Awards, and the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Students Scholarships are commendable efforts that support the growth of the emerging generation.

The NDPP reiterated its commitment to facilitating a lasting Indo-Naga political settlement, ensuring peace, progress, and economic stability for the state. It urged all stakeholders to work towards a resolution that upholds the rights and aspirations of the Naga people.