In a significant political development, leaders of Nagaland's legislative parties have been tasked with forming Political Consultative Committees aimed at tackling the protracted Indo-Naga political issue. The decision arose from a High-Level Political Meeting convened on May 9, 2024, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The primary outcome of the meeting was the establishment of a "Political Affairs Committee (PAC)," comprising members from the Council of Ministers and Legislature Leaders representing all political parties in the 14th House of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. This committee is mandated with the responsibility of facilitating an inclusive resolution to the longstanding Indo-Naga political conundrum.

In adherence to this directive, each Legislature Party Leader has been instructed to spearhead the creation of Political Consultative Committees in collaboration with their respective party organizations. These committees will be exclusively dedicated to addressing matters pertinent to the Indo-Naga political issue, thus galvanizing concerted efforts towards a constructive resolution.

By mobilizing the collective expertise and insights of political stakeholders, Nagaland endeavors to forge a path towards reconciliation and lasting peace, echoing the aspirations of its populace and the region at large.

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