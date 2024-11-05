A crucial coordination meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Peren District on November 4, 2024, to outline the logistics for the upcoming Mini Hornbill Unity Festival, scheduled to take place from December 5 to 7, 2024. The meeting aimed to distribute responsibilities and ensure a successful celebration that promotes unity among the diverse communities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Hiazu Meru emphasized the festival's importance, stating that it aims to strengthen bonds among the various tribes and communities in Peren. “The Mini Hornbill Unity Festival is not just a celebration; it’s a platform to enhance our communal ties and foster a spirit of togetherness,” he remarked.

The festival’s official programs will be hosted at the Deputy Commissioner Office complex, while additional activities will take place at Zero Point Beikingpuichak, located just below the D.C. Office. The meeting also saw the proposal to construct a community morung (a traditional communal structure) at both locations, enhancing the cultural ambiance of the event.

In an exciting addition to this year’s festivities, the participants approved the introduction of riverside camping, offering attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the scenic beauty of the region during the three-day event.

Representatives from various community organizations attended the meeting, including NZPO, Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeme Council, Liangmai Council, Kuki Inpi, and Rongmei Council, highlighting the collaborative spirit that underpins the festival’s planning.

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