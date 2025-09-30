Nagaland Police announces recruitment drive for 1,176 constable posts

The Nagaland Police today announced the launch of a major recruitment drive for 1,176 Constable (GD) posts, exclusively reserved for indigenous Naga tribes of the state.

The announcement was made by Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma at the Police Headquarters in Kohima.

According to Sharma, the online recruitment portal will open on October 6, 2025, at 12:00 noon and remain active until November 7, 2025, at 3:00 pm. Applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹300 while submitting their forms online.

“The eligibility for applicants is clear. Only indigenous Naga tribes are eligible. The minimum qualification is Class 6 for candidates from Backwards Tribes and Class 8 for others. The age limit is 18 to 38 years, with relaxations for serving government employees,” Sharma clarified.



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He further informed that the recruitment will be conducted simultaneously across all district headquarters through the Departmental Recruitment Board (DRB) and authorised District Screening Committees (DSC). Each applicant will be allowed to apply for only one district, and multiple applications across districts will result in automatic rejection.

To ensure transparency, Sharma outlined strict safeguards. He said that Common Service Centres (CICs) may assist applicants in filling out the forms but cannot charge more than ₹36 per candidate. Moreover, candidates must use their personal mobile numbers for OTP verification to maintain the integrity of the process.

The selection procedure will include physical, medical, and written examinations. Sharma cautioned that candidates found abusing drugs during medical tests would be disqualified on the spot.

“This recruitment drive reflects the commitment of the Nagaland Police to conduct a fair, transparent, and merit-based process, while also providing opportunities for the indigenous youth of Nagaland to serve the state,” Sharma said.