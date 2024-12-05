Nagaland Police have arrested an individual in Delhi for posting objectionable content on social media.

The case relates to derogatory remarks made against Dr SC Jamir and Ao women in general, which were published on "The Patriotic Nagas" Facebook page.

Following an investigation, Nagaland Police identified the individual responsible for the post. The person was arrested in Delhi on November 30, 2024, and brought back to Nagaland, where they are currently in judicial custody.



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The police have confirmed that further investigations are underway, including the collection of forensic evidence and expert opinions.

Authorities have assured that the case will be pursued to a logical conclusion in accordance with the relevant legal provisions.

In light of the sensitive nature of the case, Nagaland Police have urged the public to maintain peace and harmony, emphasizing the importance of upholding law and order in the state.