A suspect involved in the theft of tower parts from the 132 kV Wokha – Sanis Transmission Line near Riphyim Old area under Wokha District has been apprehended by the Wokha police. The theft resulted in the collapse of the tower transmission. Identified as Likho Kithan, 32 years old, of Yikhum, currently residing at Tsumang ‘A’ colony, Wokha, the suspect was arrested on April 30.

According to K Soriso, Additional Superintendent of Police, upon receiving the complaint from the Power Department, a team was immediately formed under SDPO Wokha for investigation. Despite the case initially lacking leads, the team meticulously compiled a list of suspects and scrap dealers in the surrounding areas, subjecting them to thorough scrutiny.

With the assistance of the Cyber Crime Cell, DEF Wokha, the police narrowed down their focus to two suspects, culminating in the arrest of the main accused, Kithan. He has been charged under sections 379 and 336 of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Electricity Act.

Wokha Police assured the public that every effort will be exerted to apprehend all individuals involved in the case to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.