A Nagaland Police team nabbed two persons from Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly defrauding a doctor from the northeastern state of Rs 55 lakh under the pretext of supplying sports equipment.

The accused, identified as Amul Prakash Tong (40) and Prateek Jairam Nikhade (35), are residents of Nagpur.

“The duo ran a sports equipment and furniture sales office in the city. In 2021, a doctor from Dimapur approached Tong and Nikhade expressing his intention to open a game zone and purchase material. A deal was struck and the doctor paid Rs 55 lakh. However, the duo failed to deliver the material,” the official said.



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A complaint was lodged with the Dimapur Police which led to the registration of a fraud case, he said.

The duo was nabbed with the help of Nagpur Police on Saturday, he said, adding that the court granted their transit remand to Nagaland Police.