Nagaland Police is introducing a system of online submission of complaints with regard to stolen vehicles and lost or stolen mobile phones.

Nagaland Police in a press release said that cases of public buying stolen items have been encountered, on the grounds that they were not aware of such items being proceeds of crime.

Police said a database will be created in due course wherein the public can access and check online before buying second-hand items which in itself will be a deterrent for theft. The general public has been requested to submit online complaints apart from the physical complaints given at the Police Station which will be required for claiming insurance.



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