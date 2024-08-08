In response to several complaints regarding police officers consuming alcohol while in uniform, the Nagaland police department issued a stern warning.

To address this issue, the department has announced that any officer found intoxicated in public or while in uniform will face severe disciplinary measures. These measures could include suspension from service upon being found guilty of the misconduct.

Also read: Manipur: 133 relief camp inmates return to Jiribam amidst peace efforts

Furthermore, such actions will negatively impact the annual increments of the officers involved and will be a significant factor during promotion considerations and the Competency and Performance Test (CPT).

The department emphasizes that this directive is to be strictly adhered to by all personnel to maintain the integrity and honor of the force.