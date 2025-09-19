Nagaland police roll out apps for tenant and hotel ILP registrations

In a major step towards digitising Inner Line Permit (ILP) compliance, the Nagaland Police have launched two mobile applications – Tenant Registration App and Hotel Registration App – to streamline the verification and certification process for tenants and hotel guests.

Developed in line with the state government’s notification dated August 14, 2025, the apps use OTP-based verification to ensure transparency. Landlords renting out houses can now register tenants via the Tenant Registration App, while tenants must secure OTPs from their landlords to complete the process. The app also allows co-tenant details to be added, with landlords responsible for updating records whenever changes occur.

The Hotel Registration App mandates guest verification across hotels, guest houses, homestays, and resorts. Owners must register guest details through OTP-based authentication for submission.



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All landlords, tenants, and hotel operators have been asked to complete registrations by September 21, 2025. The apps can be downloaded from the Nagaland Police website https://police.nagaland.gov.in

and will soon be available on the Google Play Store. Police personnel at the station level have been trained to assist users.

Authorities clarified that there are no fees for using these apps. Landlords, tenants, and hoteliers can also approach local police stations to obtain the apps or APK files.