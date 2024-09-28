Under the state government's "War Against Drugs" initiative, Nagaland Police seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at ₹30.05 crore between July and September 2024. The operation, led by the Narcotic Police Station and various police stations across the state, resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals, including 17 males and 6 females.

Four cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered at the Narcotic Police Station, with additional cases logged at Khuzama and Medziphema Police Stations. The authorities seized 2.993 kg of heroin worth Rs 20.95 crore and 17,179 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 68.71 lakh from the Narcotic Police Station. Khuzama Police also registered 1.202 kg of heroin worth ₹8.41 crore.

In a coordinated effort, Nagaland Police collaborated with Karnataka Police to intercept a drug consignment being trafficked by air from Manipur to Karnataka. This led to the arrest of key smugglers. Similarly, a notorious trafficker involved in smuggling ‘Yaba’ and ‘World is Yours’ tablets to West Bengal was arrested at the request of West Bengal Police.

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