Nagaland police seize narcotics worth Rs 15 crore in major crackdown on drugs
In a significant breakthrough in Nagaland’s fight against drug trafficking, the state police have seized narcotics valued at over ₹15 crore and arrested five individuals in a series of coordinated operations.
In a significant breakthrough in Nagaland’s fight against drug trafficking, the state police have seized narcotics valued at over ₹15 crore and arrested five individuals in a series of coordinated operations.
The actions, carried out under the leadership of Director General of Police Rupin Sharma, mark a major success in the ongoing “War on Drugs” campaign.
According to the Media Cell of Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, who also oversees Home & Border Affairs, the recent crackdown underscores the Nagaland Police's strong resolve and efficiency in tackling drug-related crimes across the state.
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“These operations send a strong message — drug-related activities will not be tolerated in our society. Every seizure and arrest contributes to safeguarding our communities and moving closer to a drug-free Nagaland,” the statement read.
The arrests and seizures were achieved through effective coordination and intelligence-driven policing. Deputy CM Y. Patton lauded the efforts of the officers and personnel involved, noting that their commitment reinforces the broader national goal of achieving ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (Drug-Free India).
The government has called upon citizens to support the state’s anti-drug measures and continue encouraging efforts that aim to build a safer and healthier Nagaland.
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