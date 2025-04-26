In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Nagaland Police has issued a public advisory warning citizens about coordinated efforts by anti-national forces to spread misinformation and sow discord through social media.

The advisory, issued from the police headquarters on Saturday, highlighted the increasing use of digital platforms by hostile elements attempting to destabilize internal peace and provoke unrest across India, including Nagaland. Citing credible intelligence inputs, the police revealed that anti-social and anti-national groups are leveraging technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to craft and disseminate false narratives aimed at disturbing communal harmony, fueling emotional unrest, and creating divisions among communities.

To illustrate the threat, the police cited a misinformation campaign on platform X (formerly Twitter) by a user identified as 'Sophia Naga'. It was noted that platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X are being actively misused to create viral campaigns designed to manipulate public sentiment. Many such posts, according to authorities, originate from accounts based in Pakistan or are operated by individuals working closely with hostile foreign agencies. These posts are often reshared unknowingly by unsuspecting users, further amplifying misinformation without understanding its origin or intent.



Also Read: Nagaland technical bodies demand formal revocation of appointments, warn of escalated stir

The Nagaland Police also expressed concern over a possible surge in newly created fake accounts and handles in the coming days, aimed at spreading emotional and anti-national sentiments and creating disaffection among communities.

Citizens have been urged to exercise caution, verify information before believing or forwarding it, and avoid sharing any content that could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Nagaland. The police emphasized that sharing or circulating such misleading content is not only harmful to society but also constitutes a criminal offence punishable under the law.

"We request all citizens to remain vigilant and responsible while using social media. Your cooperation is vital to maintaining peace and harmony," the advisory stressed.