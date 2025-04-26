The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) have issued a stern warning to the state government, stating that their ongoing agitation will be intensified if formal revocation documents are not delivered by Monday, April 28, 2025.

Following an invitation from the Higher Education Minister, representatives from CTAN and NNQF held a meeting at the Minister’s residence on April 26 at 9:30 AM. During the meeting, two key agreements were reached:

The cabinet order dated December 17, 2024, for the absorption/regularisation of 147 posts of Assistant Professors and Librarians will be revoked.



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The committee formed during the emergency cabinet meeting on April 21, 2025, will be dissolved.

CTAN and NNQF emphasised that the Minister has assured them of a formal, written confirmation of both the revocation and the committee’s dissolution by Monday afternoon. Failure to meet this deadline, they asserted, will lead to an escalation of protests beyond the intensity seen over the past four days.

Additionally, CTAN and NNQF announced that an official press conference will be held on Monday after the release of the formal documents.

The situation remains tense, as the associations stand firm on their demands and prepare for heightened action if commitments are not honored.