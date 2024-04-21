Power generation of Likhimro Hydro Electric Powerplant near Pungro town, Nagaland affected since early hours of April 20, 2024 due to collapse of 1 No. of 66kV Double Circuit Tower of 66kV Kiphire-Likimro Transmission Line near Pungro Town, Kiphire caused by theft of the tower members.

In a notification sent by transmission division of Kohima, Nagaland, mentioned, "It is to mention that the said 66kV Kiphire-Likimro Transmission Line is a vital transmission line for evacuation of Likimro HEP and is an important element of the State Power transmission Grid. While the Department is making all efforts for erection of the collapsed tower, the Department sincerely appeals all not to indulge in theft of tower parts and requests the concerned authority to take necessary action for booking the culprits".

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