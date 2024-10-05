The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is set to conduct the 7th edition of the Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx) on October 24, 2024. This year's exercise will simulate an earthquake scenario to evaluate the state’s readiness to respond to disaster situations effectively.

As a precursor to the main event, an Orientation and Coordination Meeting will be held on October 9, 2024, via video conference. The meeting will involve the Advisor of NSDMA, along with all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and departmental heads, ensuring comprehensive preparation ahead of the exercise. The virtual link for participation will be shared prior to the meeting.

The NEPEx will feature a series of preparatory events leading up to the main exercise:

- October 9, 2024 - Orientation and Coordination Conference with NDMA at 11:00 AM. All DDMA Chairpersons, Assistant Heads of Departments (AHoDs), Heads of Departments (HoDs), and Nodal Officers are expected to participate.

- October 22, 2024 - A Table Top Exercise (TTEx) will be conducted at 10:00 AM at various locations, including the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Kohima and respective DDMAs. Participation will include DDMA Chairpersons and relevant officers from line departments, alongside stakeholders such as NDRF, SDRF, and paramilitary forces.

- October 24, 2024 - A Mock Exercise will take place at 9:00 AM, involving physical participation from all levels as per their designated roles and responsibilities.

- October 30, 2024 - DDMAs will submit a comprehensive report on the exercise, both online and in a spiral-bound format.

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