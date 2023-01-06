The Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) has demanded for an early Naga political solution amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Notably, the NPAC took out a protest rally at the airport road in Dimapur following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Nagaland.

On the otherhand, in a letter addressed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the action committee welcomed the union minister to the land of the tribals, Nagaland.

Further, the letter states, the political negotiations between the Government of India and the two Naga negotiating groups, namely, NSCN-IM and Working Committee, 7NNPGs have now reached their 26th year.

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The elongated negotiations have had an immense toll on the life and economy of the people of Nagaland specifically, stated the letter.

"In view of this fact, the people had submitted several memorandums and representations to the Honourable Prime Minister of India in particular during the last few years urging him to resolve the issue without delay. Yet, uncertainty looms large to date despite the official negotiations being concluded in October 2019.

Also, the pacification of the public by the then SIP General Secretary In-charge of Nagaland that "election is for solution" in 2018 seems to become a damp squib as the term of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly is about to end without solution," reads the letter.

"...We have lost our faith in the democratic process and therefore strongly demand Political Solution before the election. We assure you as the primary stakeholders that we will give our utmost cooperation towards the implementation of the solution. We further urge the Government of India to take the decision as to whether the negotiations are brought to its logical conclusion in a solution or call it a fiasco as the indecision does not benefit any party," the letter added.

On January 6, 2023, members from the NPAC have been holding banners demanding Naga Solution first not assembly election.

On the otherhand, the NPAC also claimed that althought there has been a series of talks between the state and the Government of India but no fruitful outcomes have come out.

"Enough of talk and tall promises, Nagas want action," reads a banner.

Welcoming the Union Home Minister to the land of Nagas, the NPAC demanded to ink Naga's solution or call off.

"Amit Shahji you have the power to deliver a solution," reads another banner.

Amit Shah is in Nagaland on a day-long visit and will visit the BJP's office.