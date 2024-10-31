To enhance health benefits for government employees, the Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department has issued a directive mandating the registration of all government personnel engaged under State Sponsored Schemes (SSS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in the Personal Information Management System (PIMS). This follows previous communications, notably OM NO.PAR/PIMS-10/2017 dated March 4, 2022, and OM NO.PAR/PIMS-2/2015 dated April 23, 2024, which aimed to streamline the registration process.

Despite ongoing efforts to ensure all employees are registered, it has come to light that a considerable number of SSS and CSS personnel remain unregistered. This oversight has resulted in many employees being excluded from the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS), denying them access to essential health benefits provided by the state. Registration in the CMHIS is contingent upon an employee’s PIMS code, thus underscoring the urgency of this directive.

In response, the Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department has directed all relevant departments to prioritize the registration process. All departments are required to submit applications for registration along with the necessary documentation as outlined in the previous operational memorandums. Importantly, these applications must be submitted within one month of the directive’s issuance.

Also Read: Nagaland announces draft electoral roll for 2025; claims and objections period open