Nagaland reports nine Japanese Encephalitis cases, health dept issues advisory

The Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a public advisory after confirming nine cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the state so far this year.

The warning comes amid the ongoing monsoon season, a period known for increased mosquito-borne infections.

JE is a viral disease transmitted by Culex mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water sources such as paddy fields and ponds. It can cause inflammation of the brain and, in severe cases, lead to serious complications or death. The health department cautioned that for every symptomatic case, there may be 300 to 1,000 asymptomatic infections, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and early detection.

Pigs, which serve as amplifying hosts, are central to the virus's transmission cycle, though the disease is not transmitted from person to person.



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“There is no specific antiviral treatment for JE. Management is supportive, focusing on alleviating symptoms. The usual incubation period ranges from 5 to 10 days,” the advisory stated.

District health units have been instructed to strengthen disease surveillance, conduct fogging operations, and step up awareness campaigns in vulnerable areas. People experiencing sudden high fever, headache, vomiting, or confusion are urged to seek immediate medical attention.

The department also emphasised the importance of routine immunisation, active community involvement, and rapid response to emerging cases to control the spread of the disease.