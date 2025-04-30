The Nagaland government has officially revoked the controversial absorption notifications related to the appointment of 147 Assistant Professors and Librarians, following sustained agitation and mounting pressure from the Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF).

A notification issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department on April 30, 2025 confirmed the revocation of two earlier cabinet orders dated December 17, 2024, and April 10, 2025, which had allowed the absorption and regularisation of 147 posts in various government colleges.

The Governor of Nagaland approved the move in public interest, as per Cabinet decision No. CAB-1/14/2023, marking a key concession to the agitating technical associations. The official order, Notification No. HTE/HE/134-3/2020, was forwarded to CTAN and NNQF for their information and necessary action.

This development comes after an ultimatum issued by CTAN and NNQF, warning of intensified agitation if formal revocation documents were not delivered by Monday, April 28.

The groups had earlier met Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along at his residence on April 26, during which the Minister assured them of the following:



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The Minister had promised written confirmation by Monday afternoon, failing which the organisations vowed to escalate their protests.

With the official revocation now issued, CTAN and NNQF are expected to hold a press conference soon to respond to the development and outline their next course of action.

The associations have long demanded that all faculty appointments in government higher education institutions be strictly merit-based, prioritising NET-qualified candidates, and this revocation marks a major victory for meritocratic principles in Nagaland’s higher education sector.