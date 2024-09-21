In response to concerns over damage to the National Highway, the Deputy Commissioner of Tseminyu, Rohit Singh, IAS, has implemented immediate restrictions on roadside mining activities along the NH-2 in the district.

The new regulations strictly prohibit mining within 50 meters on either side of the NH-2 to prevent further deterioration of the highway and its associated structures. "No person or enterprise shall carry out mining without prior clearance from the District Administration," said Singh.

Village authorities and the general public have been warned that unauthorized mining along these stretches will result in punitive action under relevant laws.

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