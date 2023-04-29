The state government has earmarked Rs 180 crore for the development of education and health sectors in the underdeveloped areas of the state, said Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on April 29.

He was speaking at a programme after inaugurating the Zinki bailey bridge over the Zinki river in the Kiphire district which falls under eastern Nagaland and is considered ‘underdeveloped’ in the state.

As per Rio, the money will be utilized through the Department of Under Developed Areas (DUDA) and discussions on the guidelines will be held with the heads of departments.

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has been demanding a separate ‘Frontier State’ comprising six districts of eastern Nagaland for lack of development.

''Completion of the bridge will bring multi-faceted progress for the people of the area,'' he added.

He also informed about the upcoming funding programmes which will lift the economy and per capita income of the people and asked all concerned for judicious use of funds.

In his technical report, N Imti Chang, executive engineer, DUDA, said the bridge, measuring 14 feet in width and 160 feet in length, was completed at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

On the way to Tizu River to oversee the construction of the 42 MW hydro project construction there and also to inaugurate Bailey Bridge, Rio held a meeting with the leaders of Pungro areas, government officers, and village heads at Pungro in the district.

He requested the people to have a mindset of working together while the government works to bring development.

''Reservation in government jobs has been given to strengthen and uplift the people of backward areas and called upon the people to take advantage of it,'' he added.

Power and parliamentary affairs minister KG Kenye, who accompanied the CM, said education plays the most important part in our lives in order to compete with the rest of the world. He stressed that strict focus needs to be given to the field of education.

Stating that cooperation among the community is a must, Kenye called one and all to come together.



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