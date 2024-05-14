Sainik School Punglwa, ‘The Pride of Nagaland’ has achieved 100 per cent results in Class 10th and 12th CBSE Examinations declared on 13 May 2024.

In Class 10th, out of the 104 cadets who appeared for the examination, 40% of the cadets secured distinction. 10 cadets received over 90 per cent.

The school topper Cadet Cidibe Peter Mbung scored 96.6 per cent, followed by Cadet Dushyant Yadav, Cadet Dev Dagar, Cadet Aditya Kumar and Cadet Sahil.



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In Class 12th, 56 out of 58 Cadets scored first division. Cadet Krishna Kumar scored 90.4 per cent and topped the school, followed by Cadet Himanshu Kumar, Cadet Shivam Kumar, Cadet Shashi Kumar and Cadet Shubham Kumar.

The Principal, Officers and Staff of the school congratulate and compliment the cadets and their parents on the occasion and wish them well for their future endeavours.

The result of the school is the reflection of the dedicated and sincere efforts of the team SSPN during the academic session.