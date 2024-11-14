The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Nagaland, has issued a directive to all private schools in the state regarding the procurement of textbooks for the upcoming academic session. In compliance with a government notification dated April 24, 2018, the department will facilitate the distribution of the Nagaland Heritage Studies Series for both Mother Tongue (Classes 1-8) and Alternative English (Classes 5-8) textbooks.

Private schools interested in utilizing these textbooks for the 2025 academic year are required to submit their order requests through SCERT, the state’s academic authority. Schools must refrain from placing direct orders with the publisher. The deadline for submitting requirements to SCERT is November 30, 2024.

This move aims to streamline the textbook distribution process and ensure uniformity in educational materials across private institutions in Nagaland. By centralizing procurement through SCERT, the department seeks to maintain consistency and quality in the materials used to teach Nagaland’s heritage and local languages.

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