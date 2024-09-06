The Department of School Education, Nagaland has issued new regulations for working days in all schools, both Government and Private, in consultation with all stakeholders and in consonance with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

As per the new guidelines, all Saturdays shall be observed as holidays for the Foundational Stage (Classes A & B, Classes 1 & 2) and the Preparatory Stage (Classes 3 to 5).

For the Middle Stage (Classes 6 to 8) and Secondary/Higher Secondary Stage (Classes 9 to 12), the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of every month shall be observed as holidays.

Assessments, examinations, 10 bagless days, and other non-academic activities or sports events may be held on Saturdays, depending on the context of the school.

This notification has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and comes into force with immediate effect.



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