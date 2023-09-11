The Nagaland Assembly's monsoon season began on September 11 and is likely to adopt resolutions against the implementation of the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act and Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

According to reports, during the 14th Assembly session comprising three sittings, the government is slated to introduce a fresh Municipal bill. Following a consultative meeting held on September 1, wherein the state government engaged with prominent tribal organizations and Civil Society Organisations (CSO), a unanimous decision was reached.

It was determined that the government would present resolutions in the state Assembly opposing the enforcement of the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

During the consultative meeting, it was also decided to present the new Municipal bill, taking into account the customary laws and special constitutional provisions that are in effect in Nagaland.

Addressing the media following the meeting held on September 1, K.G. Kenye, the Minister of Power & Parliamentary Affairs and the government spokesperson conveyed that the gathering had dispelled the uncertainties surrounding matters related to Urban Local Bodies (ULB), UCC, and the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act (FCA) for both the state government and tribal hohos.

Kenye emphasized that since a consensus had been reached on all three issues, the state government would proceed with the scheduled Assembly session commencing on September 11.

During this session, essential resolutions pertaining to these matters will be passed in the legislative house. The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) session is set to take place on September 11, 12, and 14.

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