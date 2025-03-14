The aroma of fresh garlic filled the air as Khonoma hosted Nagaland’s first-ever Garlic Festival, organized by the Khonoma Women Union (KWU).

Sponsored by the Women Resource Development Department and co-sponsored by the Horticulture and Agriculture Departments, the festival celebrated garlic as the village's top cash crop while promoting sustainable agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the event, Rural Development Minister Metsübo Jamir urged farmers to preserve their produce and sell at peak market prices for maximum benefit. He emphasized the importance of consistency in farming and self-sufficiency, lauding Khonoma for its strong network of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which he described as a sign of unity and resilience.

Encouraging villagers to explore entrepreneurial and skill development training, he stated, "Government jobs aren’t the only path to success. We must empower ourselves through agriculture and entrepreneurship."

As a show of support, Jamir announced the setup of a small garlic processing unit in the village and donated a pickup truck to facilitate transportation for farmers.

Commissioner & Secretary of Women Resource Development, Zhothisa Dawhuo, praised the role of women in driving economic growth and sustainability. He highlighted Khonoma’s inclusion in the government’s ‘One Village, One Product’ initiative, reinforcing the village’s potential to become a leading garlic hub in Nagaland.

As part of this initiative, seed money of ₹30,000 was provided to 30 women farmers to boost garlic cultivation. Dawhuo expressed confidence that Khonoma’s success story could inspire other villages to follow similar models of specialized agricultural production.



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Addressing the gathering, Horticulture Director Dr. Meyasashi encouraged farmers to tap into existing government schemes and policies to enhance productivity. Highlighting the impact of climate change on farming, he stressed the need for sustainable agricultural practices to ensure long-term food security.

Similarly, Joint Director of Agriculture Medovilie Ladu emphasized the scientific value of traditional farming methods, including jhum cultivation, and advocated for the preservation of indigenous crops over commercially modified alternatives.

KWU President Sieno Sakhrie extended gratitude to the Women Resource Development Department for making the festival a reality. She described garlic as Khonoma’s most profitable crop, with growing significance in the market.

“This festival is not just about garlic’s taste and health benefits; it’s about recognizing the hard work of our farmers,” Sakhrie remarked.

With lively discussions, cultural exchanges, and a shared commitment to empowering farmers, the festival marked the beginning of a new era for Khonoma’s agricultural landscape—one where garlic reigns supreme.