The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) weather information system has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall from 2nd to 8th July 2024.

Lowland and foothill districts may face waterlogging and flash floods, while hilly districts could experience landslides and flash floods.

Citizens are advised to take precautionary measures and stay alert to avoid any mishaps.

Resources and manpower should be on standby to handle emergencies caused by natural calamities during this monsoon period.



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Probable impacts include poor visibility, traffic disruptions, partial damage to kutcha houses, potential damage to vulnerable structures, crop damage, and risks from thunderstorms and lightning.

Actions suggested include following traffic advisories and avoiding vulnerable structures.

Probable Impacts

1. Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.

2. Temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees leading to increased travel time.

3. Partial damages to kutcha houses and huts.

4. Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to Heavy rainfall/landslides.

5. Heavy rainfall may damage the crops in the maturity stage.

6. Take appropriate shelter during thunderstorms and lightning activities.

Actions suggested

1. Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.

2. Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.